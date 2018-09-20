S. Korean businesses expect Kaesong complex to reopen this year

NATIONAL

The chief of South Korean businesses that have operations in the Kaesong Industrial Complex in North Korea said Thursday that he expects the now-closed industrial zone to reopen this year.





Kaesong, North Korea (Yonhap)

Shin Han-yong, the head of a private task force representing South Korean companies that have production facilities in Kaesong, expressed hopes that the complex will resume operations soon "given the atmosphere of the third summit" between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.North Korean officials like Ri Yong-nam, North Korea's deputy prime minister for economic affairs, said they will put a top priority on the resumption of tourism to the Mount Kumkang resort and operations at the Kaesong complex, among others, Shin told reporters when he returned to Seoul from Pyongyang.But the head of the Kaesong Industrial Complex Companies Association remained cautious, saying the resumption of those halted inter-Korean business projects depends on the result of a possible summit between US President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader.Tours to the scenic mountain were halted in 2008 after a South Korean tourist was shot by dead a North Korean soldier. In 2016, the Kaesong complex was shut down due to the North's repeated missile and nuclear tests.(Yonhap)