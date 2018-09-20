Moon calls for swift resumption of NK-US denuclearization talks

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday called for the US to swiftly resume talks with North Korea on denuclearizing the communist country, while also saying that a declaration of the end of the Korean War should happen as soon as possible.



Briefing South Korean citizens on the outcome of the inter-Korean summit, the main business of which took place Tuesday and Wednesday, Moon said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had expressed his desire to complete the denuclearization process as soon as possible and to focus on the economic development of his country.





South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a press conference held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)