Summit puts NK denuclearization back on track, eases cross-border tensions

NATIONAL

(Joint Press Corp.)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday wrapped up his three-day visit to North Korea, marked by two meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and signs that Pyongyang and Washington would soon return to the table for denuclearization talks.In response to the summit in Pyongyang, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo invited his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho for a meeting at next week’s UN General Assembly, a move that would restart the denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.China also welcomed the outcome of the inter-Korea summit -- particularly on easing military tensions and promoting peace talks and the denuclearization process -- as did Russia, who said it viewed the meeting as “purely positive.” Japan expressed hope that the summit would lead to the “complete” denuclearization of North Korea.In the Pyongyang Declaration announced Wednesday, Kim said he and Moon had “pledged to make the Joseon (Korean) peninsula a land of peace without nuclear weapons or nuclear threats,” vowing to take additional steps toward denuclearization. He even agreed to visit Seoul later in the year, which would be unprecedented if it happens.The initial step he agreed to take is the permanently dismantlement of the North’s key missile engine test site and missile launch pad in Dongchang-ri. While the North had already promised this in the past, Lee Do-hoon -- the Foreign Ministry’s representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs -- said Pyongyang agreeing to do so under the observation of experts from related countries is what makes the move significant.Permanent dismantling of Yongbyon nuclear facility was on the table as well, albeit under the vague condition of “US taking corresponding measures.”It marks the first time Kim himself has mentioned denuclearization and the willingness to dismantle the Yongbyon facility, a symbol of his country’s nuclear ambitions.While no major development were set in motion, experts evaluated the summit as a meaningful first step toward denuclearization that is keeping the ongoing momentum alive.“We’re all obsessed with Kim Jong-un giving up his nuclear program. We all want to see the missiles pulled out. We all want to see big, dramatic changes. I think they can happen, but in order to get there, we need to do a whole bunch of things to make these dreams reality,” said Harry Kazianis, Director of Defense Studies at the Center for National Interest.Jumpstarting the Washington-Pyongyang talks for denuclearization, easing military tensions and improving inter-Korea relations were the three main agenda for South Korea going into the summit.On sideline of the summit, Defense Ministers of the two Koreas signed a military agreement that centers on creating a buffer zone to prevent cross-border hostility like those in past years. This includes establishing a “no-fly zone” inside the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone, suspending military drills near the DMZ and the disputed waters in the West Sea, and disarmament of the Joint Security Area.What the South Korean presidential office called a “de facto non-aggression pact” is considered an important stepping stone to declaring the end of the 1950-53 Korea War. The two Koreas still technically remain at war as the Korean War had ended in an armistice.Measures for the family members separated by the war were also included in the form of agreeing to open a permanent reunion facility in the North’s Kumgangsan area.Cross-border exchanges and economic cooperation is among those that the two Koreas agreed on, including joint projects to connect railways and roads across the border within the year, resumption of Kumgangsan tours and reopening of the Kaesong industrial park.While the two Koreas took a significant first step, the Pyongyang Declaration lacks some of the key demands from the US, such an inventory of its nuclear arsenal and description of its nuclear infrastructure.There was also no mention of the North giving up its existing ballistic missiles, which had progressed significantly under Kim’s reign.An official from the Foreign Ministry -- under condition of anonymity -- said that the trade-off with North Korea in terms of denuclearization would likely be “a package deal,” with demands of each sides put on the table and addressed at once in the subsequent negotiations.In addition, talk of economic cooperation will not lead to action without the lifting of various sanctions on North Korea.By Yoon Min-sik and Joint Press Corps