Police raid BMW parts supplier in probe of vehicle fires

BUSINESS

Police raided a parts supplier of BMW Korea on Thursday as part of a probe into suspicions the Korean unit of the German carmaker covered up vehicle defects that led to dozens of engine fires in recent months.



The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent investigators to the supplier's headquarters in the southern city of Yangsan and its research center near Seoul.



The company supplies exhaust gas recirculation coolers and pipes, which BMW blamed for more than 40 vehicle fires this year.







(Yonhap)

BMW has been criticized for its belated response to the incidents. It has recalled over 106,310 vehicles in the country to fix faulty parts.A group of BMW owners has filed complaints against BMW, its Korean unit and top company officials, raising suspicion they overlooked the potential problems with fire-prone auto parts and downplayed the incidents to avoid massive recalls.Late last month, police searched BMW Korea headquarters in central Seoul. (Yonhap)