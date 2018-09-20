6 in 10 S. Koreans support cooperation with NK before denuclearization: poll

NATIONAL

Six in 10 South Korean adults consent to expanding inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation prior to the denuclearization of North Korea, a poll showed Thursday.



The survey was conducted on 501 adults nationwide by Seoul-based pollster Realmeter soon after President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced their summit agreement in Pyongyang on Wednesday.







(Yonhap)

According to the poll, which has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level, 58.6 percent of the respondents expressed support for expansion of inter-Korean exchanges because they will help denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and ease cross-border tensions.In contrast, 29.1 percent said they oppose the summit agreement, as it will loosen international sanctions on the North and deter its denuclearization.The remaining 12.3 percent didn't give an answer.By ideology, liberals showed an approval rate of 82.8 percent, while 58.4 percent of neutrals and 36.7 percent of conservatives supported the inter-Korean summit agreement, the survey showed. (Yonhap)