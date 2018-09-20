[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

The Yangyang Songi Festival offers programs that allow visitors to enjoy Yangyang songi mushrooms that naturally grow on the Taebaeksan Ridge.Activities include a mushroom-picking program for foreigners, a songi treasure hunt, concerts and traditional rice-cake making.The festival runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, and is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit yangyang.go.kr.The Jeju Haenyeo Festival promotes Jeju Island’s unique heanyeo culture.It is taking place at the Haenyeo Museum. There are stage performances and hands-on activities revolving around the festival’s main theme, “Mother’s sumbisori, in the hearts of people all over the world.” Various programs are also available.The event is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge. It is being held from Thursday through Saturday.For more information in Korean or English, visit www.visitjeju.net.Bonghwa’s songi mushrooms (pine mushrooms) are regarded as a special delicacy, and at the Bonghwa Pine Mushroom festival, visitors are able to observe the mushrooms in their natural habitat and get a chance to harvest them.They are also able to sample drinks and specialty dishes made with the fragrant pine mushrooms.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (bonghwafestival.com) is only in English.The Herb Island Lighting & Illumination Festival involves a romantic ambience created by splendid lighting. It features a pink wish tunnel, sparkling buildings, a Christmas theme village, a photo zone and other twinkling places for visitors to enjoy.The event is held until Oct. 31, and is open to visitors of all ages. Admission is 6,000 won.For more information in Korean, English and Chinese, visit www.herbisland.co.krAndong Mask Dance Festival is held in the area of Andong in North Gyeongsang Province to celebrate the traditional masks and mask dances.The festival is held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and is open to visitors of all ages.Admission is free except for the mask dance theater, which charges 7,000 won for regular admission and 5,000 won for minors and seniors.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, French and German, visit maskdance.com.