With 'DNA' music video, BTS becomes first K-pop band to garner 500m YouTube views

ENTERTAINMENT

The music video of BTS' 2017 song "DNA" topped the 500 million YouTube view mark on Thursday, making the septet the first K-pop band to achieve the feat.



The "DNA" music video surpassed the threshold of 500 million YouTube views at 1:22 a.m. on Thursday, according to their management agency, Big Hit Entertainment.



The song, a track from BTS' "Love Yourself: Her" extended play, achieved the feat one year after its release on Sept. 18, 2017.







(Big Hit Entertainment)

The music video garnered 100 million YouTube views in 24 days and the viewership rose to 400 million in the nine months following the release.The "DAN" music video features virtual reality and cosmic scenes that visualize the song's lyrics, "We two have been fatefully connected from the beginning of the world, with the one shared DNA."The music video of BTS' 2016 song "Fire" drew more than 400 million YouTube views, and four BTS music videos, including "Fake Love," have surpassed the 300 million YouTube view mark. (Yonhap)