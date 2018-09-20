K-pop stars in Pyongyang react to 150,000-capacity event

The huge propaganda “Glorious Country” festival took place on the second day of Moon’s three-day visit to the North, as South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his counterpart Kim Jong-un watched together.
|Ailee, Choi Hyun-woo, Zico and Ali at Okryu Children's Hospital. (Joint Press Corp.)
The show was packed with stunning spectacles throughout, ranging from a massive dance performance and rhythmic gymnastics show to a display of the Korean Unification Flag.
Aliee, part of an art troupe accompanying Moon, told the South Korean Joint Press Corps what the performances meant to her.
“I enjoyed the show. I appreciate that I got to see such great performances. It was moving,” the singer told the press after the show as she left the stadium.
|(Yonhap)
Zico, who is expected to perform in front of a North Korean audience Thursday night, had more to say.
“My mind was kind of blown while watching the show, which was on a scale that I had not seen before. The lighting and the interpretation were not something I’m familiar with.”
When asked about a particular segment he found moving, the singer cited the messages of unification that appeared on the stage toward the end of the show.
“I saw people’s faces around me and they all seemed genuinely moved. I witnessed a historic sight and that itself is an honor to me,” the singer added.
Zico and Aliee are part of a new group of artists currently visiting Pyongyang to lend support to Moon’s efforts to improve inter-Korean ties with their artistic talents.
Other artists in the group include singer Ali and producer Kim Hyeong-seok.
By Yim Hyun-su and Joint Press Corp. (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)