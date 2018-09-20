Korean Air chief quizzed over embezzlement allegations

NATIONAL

Cho Yang-ho, chief of Korean Air Lines Co., appeared for prosecution questioning on Thursday as part of an ongoing probe into a series of allegations, including embezzlement and tax evasion.



Cho, chairman of Hanjin Group, which includes the national flight carrier, arrived at the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office at around 9:30 a.m. for his fourth round of interrogation by police and prosecution. He underwent questioning in late June and early July, and last Wednesday.



"I will earnestly answer to the prosecution," he told reporters.







(Yonhap)

Cho is accused of causing losses to a Hanjin affiliate by having the firm pay for the security expenses for his private residence, among other allegations.Thursday's questioning will be about fresh embezzlement suspicions the prosecution has discovered, officials said.Prosecutors have filed for an arrest warrant for Cho on embezzlement and breach of trust but a court denied the request.The family has been in trouble following revelations earlier this year that his wife and two daughters used physical and verbal violence against company staff and other people under their influence. His wife and the daughters have also undergone investigations. (Yonhap)