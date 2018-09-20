BTS to appear on ABC's 'Good Morning America' next week

ENTERTAINMENT

Boy band BTS is set to make a live performance on ABC's popular morning show, "Good Morning America," on Wednesday (local time), the US network said.



On its official Twitter account, it said, "IT'S. HAPPENING.



NEXT WEDNESDAY ON @GMA! @BTS_twt performs LIVE in Times Square!"







(AP)

It came a day after the news broke out that BTS will perform live on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on NBC on Tuesday (local time).On Monday, they are scheduled to attend "Generation Unlimited" in New York, a new project by UNICEF aimed at "increasing opportunities and investments for children and young people aged 10 to 24," according to the UNICEF website.Since November, BTS has been collaborating with UNICEF for the "Love Myself" campaign to end violence.This year, the band has appeared on a string of popular American television programs, starting off with "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and, most recently, "America's Got Talent." (Yonhap)