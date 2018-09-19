Go to Mobile Version

Trump praises Korean summit, cites progress on North Korea

By Ock Hyun-ju
  • Published : Sept 19, 2018 - 23:30
  • Updated : Sept 19, 2018 - 23:38

U.S. President Donald Trumphailed Wednesday‘s summit between North Korean leader Kim JongUn and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and said there had been “tremendous progress” with North Korea on several fronts, including Pyongyang’s denuclearization.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said agreements reached between the two Korean leaders at the meeting, in which North Korea said it would permanently abolish its key missile facilities with witnesses, was “very good news.”

“He‘s calm and I’m calm, so we‘ll see what happens,” Trump said, referring to Kim. (Reuters)



