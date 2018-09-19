NK commitment keeps denuclearization momentum alive

NATIONAL

(Joint Press Corps)

North Korea said Wednesday it will permanently dismantle a key missile facility, a gesture experts say will keep momentum alive for dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington, but which falls short of a major denuclearization step.In a joint statement signed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea said it would “permanently” dismantle its Dongchang-ri missile engine test site and a launch pad in the presence of international experts.North Korea also expressed the willingness to permanently dismantle its main nuclear complex if the US takes reciprocal action.Experts see “reciprocal action” as the end-of-war declaration that North Korea has demanded from the US. The US has, on the other hand, demanded the North take more concrete steps to denuclearize first -- such as providing a list of sites and inventory concerning North’s nuclear weapons program. The standoff has stalled the denuclearization talks between the countries.Moon traveled to Pyongyang for his third meeting with Kim from Tuesday to Thursday with the aim of facilitating the stalled negotiations.“It is the best deal under the circumstances. Mentioning the permanent dismantling of the Yongbyon nuclear facilities is considerable progress,” said Cho Han-bum, a researcher from the Korean Institute for National Unification.“Based on that, the US and North Korea can reach a deal on denuclearization at their second summit.”Moon hailed the Pyongyang Declaration as marking the first time the two Koreas agreed on ways of denuclearization. He also expressed hope the US-North Korea talks could resume in the near future.Other experts were more cautious, saying what was released to the public showed no meaningful progress on the part of North Korea’s denuclearization.“North Korea has not made any concession, clinging to its demand for the US to declare an end to the Korean War first as a corresponding measure before it takes concrete steps to dismantle its existing nuclear weapons program,” said Park Won-gon, a professor at Handong Global University.“And dismantling the missile site in the presence of international experts does not mean a verification or inspection,” he said. ”I don’t think it is a sufficiently concrete denuclearization measure for the US to agree to the end-of-war declaration.”The question is whether it will be enough for US President Donald Trump to move forward on denuclearization talks. The White House has said a second summit between Trump and Kim is in the works.“Despite the negative feedback in Washington, Trump is highly likely to take the offer and agree to declare an end to the Korean War first in return for North Korea’s shutdown of its major nuclear complex,” said Woo Jeong-yeop, a researcher at the Sejong Institute.“As Trump sees it, dismantling the Yongbyon nuclear complex, which nobody has done yet, could generate the spotlight he needs to sway the midterm elections in his favor.”Immediately after the joint announcement by Moon and Kim, US President Donald Trump delivered his version of the news, saying Kim agreed to “allow nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations,” and “to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts.South Korea’s National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong called the agreement “considerable progress” in terms of resolving fears of war on the Korean Peninsula, and achieving complete denuclearization.“There was a lot of discussion, aside from the content of the joint declaration released,” Chung told reporters in Pyongyang. “Based on the result of the discussions, it has become possible for the leaders of South Korea and the US to hold in-depth discussions on accelerating North Korea-US denuclearization negotiations at their summit in New York next week.”Chung also highlighted that it is the first time the North Korean leader publicly expressed his willingness to dismantle the Yongbyon nuclear facility alongside a corresponding measure by the US.Kim Heung-kyu, a professor at Ajou University, said there is a high possibility that Kim verbally promised something extra behind the scenes, which could not be made public.“Moon has thrown the ball to the court of the US and North Korea again so that they can agree on a concrete deal on denuclearization in return for a security guarantee,” Kim said.“It is difficult to make a judgement on whether the summit was successful or not, but I believe it was enough to keep the momentum for dialogue alive between the US and North Korea.”(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)