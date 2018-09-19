[News Analysis] North’s willingness to denuclearize raises hope for economic cooperation of two Koreas

BUSINESS

President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, left, and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, during a signing ceremony in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Wednesday. (Pyeongyang Press Corps)

With North Korea reaffirming its willingness to denuclearize, such as by agreeing to allow in nuclear inspectors upon the third inter-Korean summit talks Wednesday, expectations have been raised for the economic cooperation of the two Koreas, including the resumption of a joint industrial park and the connection of railways.At a joint news conference in North Korea on Wednesday, the two leaders Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un vowed to end hostilities and move toward a nuclear weapon-free peninsula.With their pledges to usher in a “new era of peace and prosperity,” they agreed to resume tourism to Kumgangsan and the Kaesong industrial park. The two leaders also agreed to have a groundbreaking ceremony to connect the two Koreas by modernizing Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line this year and to review the creation of economic zones along the areas of the West Sea and East Sea of the Korean Peninsula.But despite the declarative narration of future cooperation, experts say there was no meaningful announcement in the areas of economic cooperation this time, as the economic agenda is constrained by sanctions on North Korea’s overseas business activities.“If the two Koreas want to work together in the areas of infrastructure beyond the Kaesong complex and Kumgangsan project, the decision cannot be done solely by them,” Lee Boo-hyung, a senior analyst at Hyundai Research Institute, told The Korea Herald.In order to do that, the North needs to have a major relaxation of sanctions from the United Nations. The ball is hence passed to the possible summit between the US and North Korea, Lee said.A meeting between Donald Trump and Kim has not yet been confirmed, but is expected to take place in the future, as the North expressed its willingness to denuclearize, according to experts.Yoon Young-chan, senior secretary to the president for public communications, said at a Tuesday briefing, “We can make (economic cooperation) when a new condition is set,” adding it is hoped the event helps ease relations between Washington and Pyongyang.Although there was no distinct outcome in the areas of economic cooperation, the underlying message from the South can be found from the visit by the business leaders of conglomerates and public companies, according to Lee Suk-ki, a researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade.“Through the economy meeting, the South wanted to send a message to the North that (once real cooperation begins) we can make a big investment in the North,” Lee said.A day earlier, 17 South Korean business leaders, including the chiefs of Samsung, SK and LG, met with Ri Ryong-nam, the North’s Deputy Prime Minister. During the 1 1/2-hour meeting, the business leaders briefly introduced themselves, as some expressed hopes of closer economic cooperation for the two Koreas in the future.During the meeting, Ri showed an interest when Korea Railroad Corp. CEO Oh Young-sik expressed his hope to connect railways of the two Koreas with restoration of the relations of the South and North and the settlement of peace on the Korean Peninsula.Ri told Oh, “Currently, cooperation on the railway is the most important for the North and South. (You) would have to come (to the North) every year in the future,” evoking bursts of laughter from others in attendance.There were concerns voiced that business moguls were Moon’s sidekick for the summit, but experts said their visit was still meaningful as it could act as a tool to push the North and help the business moguls better understand the North.Yang Moo-jin of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul said their visit sends two messages, pushing the North to denuclearize and envisioning the future of the North economy through cooperation.South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport has set aside 2.3 trillion won ($2.05 billion) for possible cooperation on infrastructure in the North.From the side of the business leaders, their visit to Pyongyang is also a good opportunity for the companies in the longer term, as the meeting with the North’s top economic officials help them better understand the current economic situation in the regime.Um chi-sung, an executive at the Federation of Korean Industries, said, “For Korean business leaders, the visit to the North is a good opportunity to understand what the North’s top economic officials have in mind. It will help them develop plans for economic cooperation after denuclearization.”By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)