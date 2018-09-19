BTS to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’

ENTERTAINMENT

(Big Hit Entertainment)

K-pop sensation BTS will appear on “The Tonight Show,” one of the most popular and longest-running nighttime talk shows in the US.The group, who recently appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” will continue its US TV promotions on NBC’s late-night show hosted by comedian Jimmy Fallon, the show’s Twitter account confirmed Tuesday in US time.The tweet has since been liked over 120,000 times, and fans soon shared the hashtag #BTSonFallon soon on the social media.The confirmation comes just days after Fallon hinted at the possibility of having BTS on his show when he appeared on US radio show “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.”Fallon told the host on Sept. 12 that this is a giant month for his show, as he went through a high-profile guest list consisting of Kelly Clarkson and Shawn Mendes, before hinting at a possible BTS appearance.“I don’t know if you know this, but when BTS shows up at your building, you’re going to have extra security.” Fallon said.BTS is expected to perform live on the show, but it has yet to be revealed which song the group will choose for its first appearance on the show.The group has so far appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “America‘s Got Talent” and “Dick Clark’s New Year‘s Rockin’ Eve,” appearing on three major US networks NBC, ABC and CBS.By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)