Goo Ha-ra wants to end ‘mudslinging’ over assault case

Goo, who was questioned at the Gangnam police station in Seoul on Tuesday, told the local media outlet Edaily that she wanted to end the “commotion,” which has drawn attention throughout the nation.
|(Yonhap)
The singer acknowledged that a row broke out during a late-night argument with her boyfriend, leading to a great deal of media attention, and the two ended up in a heated back and forth.
Goo said instead of escalating the conflict by giving interviews, she would wait for the outcome of the investigation.
