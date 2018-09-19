N. Korea to close long-range rocket test facilities

NATIONAL

SEOUL/PYONGYANG -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed Wednesday to permanently dismantle major missile engine test facilities and a launch pad near its border with China.



It represents one of the most concrete agreements in the two-day inter-Korean summit talks in Pyongyang.



Kim, however, left additional denuclearization-related measures tied to Washington's next steps.







(Yonhap)

Kim and Moon agreed to turn the Korean Peninsula into a peaceful land free of nuclear weapons and threats.They took note of the importance of "substantive, necessary" measures to that end, according to a joint statement.Kim agreed to permanently shut down the engine testing facilities and launch pad at the Dongchang-ri missile test zone, also known as the Seohae test site.He expressed the intention of pushing for more measures, such as the perpetual dismantlement of the nuclear complex in Yongbyon, if the United States takes corresponding steps in line with the June 12 Singapore summit accord, the Pyongyang declaration read.Summing up the outcome of his third summit with Moon in person, Kim said they committed themselves to making active efforts for a nuclear-free Korea. (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap)