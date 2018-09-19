Experience ‘Night at the Museum’ during Korea Art Week

Visitors will get to experience many national and public art spaces at night as part of Korea Art Week, a nationwide annual art event held to promote “Art in Life.”
The art week runs from Oct. 2 to 14, with night events at museums slated to take place between Oct 5 and 6.
|Kim Do-il, president of the Korea Arts Management Service, speaks during a press conference Tuesday at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art’s branch in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul. (Im Eun-byel / The Korea Herald)
The displayed pieces will not come to life -- surely to the disappointment of many -- but other cultural events are set to lighten up the atmosphere of the typically staid museums.
For example, the film “Loving Vincent” will be shown at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art’s branch in Samcheong-dong on Oct 5. On the same day, the Seoul Museum of Art will host the “Illusion Drawing Show,” inviting visitors to participate in the performance.
Other cultural events will be held at public art museums in Daejeon, Gwangju and Busan.
“In 2016, the focus was on arts. In 2017, it was about artists. This year’s focus is on people. (It is about) enabling people to associate more with art,” Kim Shin-ah, an official from the Korea Arts Management Service in charge of running the event, said at a press conference Tuesday.
Korea Art Week 2018 focuses on making art more accessible to people.
Under the slogan “Perfect Day for Art,” this year’s event will offer discounts on tickets for museums and art galleries, while inviting the public to experience art-related events.
“People may have difficulties buying expensive art pieces, but they should be able to buy a small candle made by artists and feel that art is part of their lives,” Kim added.
This year, all-in-one tickets are available at 16,100 won ($14.30) each, allowing access to major biennales in Korea -- Gwangju Biennale, Busan Biennale, Daegu Photo Biennale and Jeonnam International Sumuk Biennale.
Those who purchase the tickets can also buy a three-day pass or a five-day pass for the KTX at the discounted prices of 92,700 won or 123,600 won, respectively.
A total of 181 national, public and private art museums and nonprofit exhibition spaces are participating in the art week event.
