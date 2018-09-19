[Newsmaker] Moon, Kim to hike trails of sacred Mount Paektu

NATIONAL

The leaders of two Koreas will visit North Korea’s sacred Paektusan early Thursday, before wrapping up their third summit in Pyongyang, according to Cheong Wa Dae.



“President Moon accepted Chairman Kim Jong-un’s request to visit Paektusan (with him),” Kim Eui-kyeom, a spokesman for the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said at the main press center in Pyongyang.



“We are currently negotiating on a specific itinerary,” he added.



With South Korean President Moon Jae-in hinting that he hopes to visit the North’s sacred Paektusan on the first day of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, there was a high possibility that they were to hike the mountain before the summit wraps up Thursday.







North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Mt. Paektu, North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency reported in December 2017. (Yonhap)