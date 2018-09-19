[Newsmaker] Moon, Kim to hike trails of sacred Mount Paektu

The leaders of two Koreas will visit North Korea’s sacred Paektusan early Thursday, before wrapping up their third summit in Pyongyang, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
“President Moon accepted Chairman Kim Jong-un’s request to visit Paektusan (with him),” Kim Eui-kyeom, a spokesman for the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said at the main press center in Pyongyang.
“We are currently negotiating on a specific itinerary,” he added.
With South Korean President Moon Jae-in hinting that he hopes to visit the North’s sacred Paektusan on the first day of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, there was a high possibility that they were to hike the mountain before the summit wraps up Thursday.
|North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Mt. Paektu, North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency reported in December 2017. (Yonhap)
On his flight from Seoul to Pyongyang on Tuesday, Moon said that he had refused an offer from a friend in China to visit the mountain located on the border between China and North Korea because he wishes to climb it from the North’s side, according to pool reports.
Moon said during his first meeting with Kim at the truce village of Panmunjom in April that he believes Kim will fulfill his long-held wish of visiting Paektusan and the Kaema Plateau.
Radio Free Asia, citing the head of a Japanese media outlet, reported that North Korea has been repairing roads around the 2,744-meter volcanic mountain, and the region including the China-North Korea border has “entered a state of alert.”
RFA also mentioned two airfields located near the mountain, raising the possibility that the two leaders might fly to one of the airfields.
Kim is believed to have visited the mountain before making important decisions over the years.
He visited the mountain in December 2017, a month before he made his New Year’s speech, in which he expressed willingness to send a delegation to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics held in the South.
He was also spotted there in November 2013, a month before he executed top officials including Jang Song-thaek, his uncle and political guardian, and again following North Korea’s fifth nuclear test in September 2016.
Paektusan has taken on mythological status in North Korea, with North Korean history even being rewritten to claim Kim’s father -- Kim Jong-il -- was born on the mountain.
Experts in Seoul say that the two leaders’ visit to the mountain would be an indication that the two Koreas believe they held a successful summit, with progress in inter-Korean ties. On Wednesday, Kim agreed to take additional steps on denuclearization, such as the permanent shutdown of the Yongbyon nuclear facility, depending on the US‘ corresponding measures.
By Jung Min-kyung & Joint Press Corps (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)