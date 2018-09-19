[Breaking] Moon, Kim sign summit agreement in Pyongyang

The signing took place in the Paekhwawon State Guesthouse, where Wednesday’s 70-minute talks took place.
|(Yonhap)
The details of the agreement have not yet been released, as the two leaders are slated to hold a press conference in the coming minutes.
Defense ministers from both Koreas also signed a military agreement, one of the items on the summit’s agenda, to ease military tension along the border. The specific details of the military agreement also are still under wraps as of now.
More to follow.
