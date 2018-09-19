Go to Mobile Version

[Breaking] Moon, Kim sign summit agreement in Pyongyang

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Sept 19, 2018 - 11:18
  • Updated : Sept 19, 2018 - 13:19
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday signed an agreement concerning the outcome of their third summit, the results of talks held Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

The signing took place in the Paekhwawon State Guesthouse, where Wednesday’s 70-minute talks took place. 


(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

The details of the agreement have not yet been released, as the two leaders are slated to hold a press conference in the coming minutes.

Defense ministers from both Koreas also signed a military agreement, one of the items on the summit’s agenda, to ease military tension along the border. The specific details of the military agreement also are still under wraps as of now.

More to follow.

