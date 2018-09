NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The weather on Wednesday across Korea will get gradually cloudy throughout the day, while southern coastal areas and Jeju Island will receive light rain showers beginning from the afternoon. The rain will expand nationwide Thursday and is expected to cease in the night.Temperatures in the morning plunged to 14 to 21 degrees Celsius in the morning, but will rise to 23 to 27 C in the daytime. The daytime high in Seoul will reach 25 C, Suwon 25 C, Gangneung 24 C, Daejeon 25 C, Gwangju 27 C, Daegu 27 C and Busan 27 C.Pyongyang will see mostly sunny weather with few clouds on the second day of an inter-Korean summit, but clouds will gradually move in and cover the city on Thursday.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)