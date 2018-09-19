BTS' latest album retains presence on Billboard for 3rd week

ENTERTAINMENT

"Love Yourself: Answer," the latest album by K-pop boy band BTS, remained on the Billboard 200 album chart for the third week in a row Wednesday.



The album ranked 15th on the Billboard 200 for the week of Sept. 22, the third weekly Billboard listing since it debuted atop the chart for the week of Sept. 8, according to Billboard's weekly updates.







(YouTube)

It was BTS' second No. 1 on the highly competitive album chart following the initial feat by its previous "Love Yourself: Tear"extended play, which makes the K-pop septet one of the few global artists scoring the achievement.The latest album's main track "Idol" ranked 92nd on the Billboard Hot 100 song chart for the week of Sept. 22, also marking its third weekly presence on the chart."Idol" debuted in 11th place before sliding to 81st the next week.BTS also claimed the top spot on the Billboard Social 50 chart for the week, staying atop the list for an unprecedented 62 weeks.Meanwhile, the group is set to appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on NBC on Tuesday (local time) for a live performance, according to its agency Bit Hit Entertainment.The show also promoted the news on its official Twitter: "It'sofficial: @BTS_twt will be stopping by next Tuesday, 9/25! Don't miss it! #BTSonFallon."This year, the band has appeared on a string of popular American television programs, starting off with "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and most recently "America's Got Talent." (Yonhap)