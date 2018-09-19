Moon, Kim to jointly announce outcome of summit in Pyongyang: Seoul

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are scheduled to jointly announce the outcome of their summit in Pyongyang, a Seoul official said Wednesday.



"It is still difficult to predict how an agreement will be reached between the two leaders," said Yoon Young-chan, the senior secretary to President Moon for public relations.







(Joint Press Corp.)

"The announcement of the outcome too is scheduled though we do not know the exact time," the official added in a daily press briefing in Seoul. (Yonhap)