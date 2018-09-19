Moon, Kim to jointly announce outcome of summit in Pyongyang: Seoul

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are scheduled to jointly announce the outcome of their summit in Pyongyang, a Seoul official said Wednesday.
"It is still difficult to predict how an agreement will be reached between the two leaders," said Yoon Young-chan, the senior secretary to President Moon for public relations.
|(Joint Press Corp.)
"The announcement of the outcome too is scheduled though we do not know the exact time," the official added in a daily press briefing in Seoul. (Yonhap)