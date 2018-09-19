US senator voices concern Moon may undermine NK sanctions

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- A ranking US senator voiced concern Tuesday that South Korea will undermine sanctions pressure on North Korea by holding another summit with the regime's leader.



Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a hawk on North Korea, was speaking about the third meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un under way in Pyongyang.







(AP)

"I'm concerned South Korea's visit is going to undermine efforts by @SecPompeo and Ambassador @nikkihaley to impose maximum pressure on the North Korean regime," he wrote on Twitter, using the hashtags for US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US.Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. "While North Korea has stopped testing missiles and nuclear devices, they have NOT moved toward denuclearization."The administration of US President Donald Trump has led an international campaign to pressure North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program through sanctions.Kim committed to work toward the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula at both his previous meetings with Moon and at his historic Singapore summit with Trump in June.But negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled, causing some in the US to question the North Korean leader's sincerity."South Korea should not be played by Kim Jong Un," Graham wrote in a separate tweet. (Yonhap)