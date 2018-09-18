NK’s nominal head of state says summit will lead to peace, prosperity, reunification

During his meeting with South Korean delegates at Mansudae Assembly Hall, Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People‘s Assembly, said his country holds “high hopes” for the success of the third meeting between President Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.
“Including the two Koreas, the international community sincerely hopes that (the summit) will become a significant opportunity to usher in an era of peace, co-prosperity and reunification,” Kim Yong-nam said in his welcoming speech.
“We will meet such expectations and bear fruits eventually,” Kim said.
|South Korea`s Unification Minister Cho Myong-gyon shakes hands with North Korea`s nominal head of state Kim Yong-nam. Yonhap
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, Defense Minister Song Young-moo, Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan and Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon were among South Korea’s Cabinet members, governors, politicians and special presidential aides who attended the meeting at Mansudae.
The meeting took place at around 4 p.m. as the two Koreas’ leaders held a closed-door summit at the building of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee.
In his speech, Kim Yong-nam reminisced on memories of North Korea’s late leaders -- the country’s founder Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il. Kim Youg-nam served both, representing the reclusive country at various international events.
“As I look at the two Koreas’ leaders meeting three times in a row, I can’t help but think about Chairman Kim Il-sung and Gen. Kim Jong-il’s efforts to achieve rapprochement and reunification of the two Koreas,” the nominal leader Kim said.
