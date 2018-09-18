[Photo News] First ladies define elegance on the red carpet

Dressed in a navy blue two-piece ensemble and matching brooch, the North Korean first lady appeared confident on the runway alongside North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. First lady Kim Jung-sook, in white, also projected an elegant image.
While Moon and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong-un, exchanged cheek-to-cheek hugs, the two first ladies greeted one another with big smiles.
Unlike the previous inter-Korean summit in April, this summit will feature various performing arts activities for the two first ladies to enjoy while the two leaders are engaged in nuclear talks.
Photos by Yonhap
Written by Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)