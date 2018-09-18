Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Photo News] First ladies define elegance on the red carpet

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Sept 18, 2018 - 17:03
  • Updated : Sept 18, 2018 - 17:12
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook received the red carpet treatment upon arriving at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Dressed in a navy blue two-piece ensemble and matching brooch, the North Korean first lady appeared confident on the runway alongside North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. First lady Kim Jung-sook, in white, also projected an elegant image. 





While Moon and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong-un, exchanged cheek-to-cheek hugs, the two first ladies greeted one another with big smiles.

Unlike the previous inter-Korean summit in April, this summit will feature various performing arts activities for the two first ladies to enjoy while the two leaders are engaged in nuclear talks.

Photos by Yonhap
Written by Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)














The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114