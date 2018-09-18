Lucente debuts with ‘Your Difference,’ dreams of global success

ENTERTAINMENT

(Noga Entertainment)

Overflowing with hip-hop spirit, the rookie K-pop act Lucente debuted Tuesday with its first EP, “The Big Deeper.”Lucente is a seven-member boy band under Noga Entertainment consisting of U.Seong, Z.Hoo, Kogun, Bao, Parkha, Hero and Taejun. The band’s name refers to its hopes of shining as bright as the stars in the competitive world of K-pop.“The Big Deeper” is fronted by the lead track “Your Difference,” a bombastic and hard-hitting hip-hop number that blends futuristic and pop genres.“Lyrically, our song talks about ailing love. We will do our best until our bodies crash and try (not to waver from) the path paved for us by (established) K-pop acts,” said Bao during a media event in Seoul to promote the new album.The album also includes the tracks “Universe,” “Close Love,” “Falling Petals,” “Answer” and “How About You.”Early on into the band’s K-pop career, Lucente has already picked up a strong international following -- particularly in India, Hong Kong and Japan, where it spent about 10 months playing a string of concerts.That overseas experience prior to the band’s official debut laid the groundwork for more solid artistry, say its members.“I think our strength is that we are able to perform in any place, anytime. Just like musical actors memorize their lines by heart, we’ve also performed in foreign languages after memorizing the countries’ languages,” U.Seong said.“It was really impressive when our songs drew fans from all over the world, who have different languages, cultures and skin colors,” Hero said.Following promotions in Korea for “Your Difference,” the act will embark on a world tour with stops in countries like India, Hong Kong and Japan. Pointing to BTS and TVXQ as role models, Lucente said it hopes to follow in their footsteps by achieving success in the US and Japan.“Just like TVXQ, my goal is to perform at the Tokyo Dome,” Taejun said.Parkha said, “Our group consists of members who dream of success in Asia and the US.”(lotus@heraldcorp.com)