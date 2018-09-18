Go to Mobile Version

Posco Daewoo shares Chuseok spirit with underprivileged children

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Sept 18, 2018 - 15:34
  • Updated : Sept 18, 2018 - 15:34
Ahead of the Chuseok holiday, Posco Daewoo, the trading unit of Posco, delivered gifts put together by employees to underprivileged children to share the holiday spirit, the company said Tuesday.

About 300 executives and staff took part in putting together 360 gift boxes consisting of food and daily supplies, which were delivered to 360 underprivileged households in Incheon. 

“I believe Posco Daewoo should aim to be a good company where employees feel happy by creating new value and contributing to society,” said Posco Daewoo CEO Kim Young-sang.

Posco Daewoo executives and staff assemble gifts for underprivileged children in Incheon, where its headquarters is located. (Posco Daewoo)

Since relocating its headquarters to Songdo, Incheon, in 2015, Posco Daewoo has handed out gift boxes to over 2,500 underprivileged children during Lunar New Year, Chuseok and winter.

The company also hosted an event for about 20 youths who are new to Korea, during which they experienced how Koreans celebrate Chuseok by cooking traditional dishes such as songpyeon, it added. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)


