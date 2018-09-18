Audi Korea fulfills environment responsibilities through A3

To fulfill Audi’s 3,000-unit quota of low-emission vehicle sales regulated under South Korean law, the carmaker offered the A3 with a 40 percent markdown in July, instantly seeing a soaring demand.
“It (the A3 40 TFSI) is not a model high in demand, but we have decided to sell the model to comply with the law and restore customers’ trust in the Korean market,” Audi Korea said in a statement.
Between November 2014, when the A3 35 TFSI was launched, and January 2016, 57 units had been sold.
|2018 A3 40 TFSI (Audi Korea)
Under a law enacted to improve air quality in capital regions revised in 2013, carmakers that sell over 4,500 units annually are bound to make up 9.5 percent of their sales with low-emissions cars such as pure electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles.
Customers flocked to Audi dealerships in July following news the A3 would be sold at a price range of 23.7 million won ($21,090) to 26.1 million won, equivalent to Hyundai’s Avante compact car.
Audi Korea said 3,000 units of the A3 have sold out, and deliveries will continue to be made through its official used car dealership “Audi Approved Plus” as the batch is small in quantity.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)