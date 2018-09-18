Korea to open 2nd cruise port in Busan

BUSINESS

This photo shows a fireworks display at the port of Busan on South Korea`s southeastern coast on May 25. (Yonhap)

South Korea will open a cruise port capable of accommodating 220,000-ton ships in the southeastern port of Busan to attract more passengers from abroad, the Oceans Ministry said Tuesday.The new port, which is 440 meters long and 45 meters wide, is the nation’s second cruise ship port, in addition to the one in the western port of Incheon, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said.The ministry has invested 32.2 billion won ($28.5 million) since 2016 to expand the existing port for 80,000-tonships.The port will open Thursday and welcome its first cruise ship in April 2019, the ministry said, adding that the new terminal is expected to help stimulate tourism and the local economy by attracting more port calls. (Yonhap)