GOT7’s new album lands atop iTunes charts in 25 countries

By Hong Dam-young
  • Published : Sept 18, 2018 - 16:13
  • Updated : Sept 18, 2018 - 16:18
Living up to its image as a global act, GOT7 landed its new album atop iTunes charts all over the globe.

Representing the band, JYP Entertainment said Tuesday that GOT7’s “Present: You” had topped the charts in 25 countries including Brazil, Finland, Hong Kong, Mexico and New Zealand. The album debuted at No. 5 in the US and No. 3 in Canada, Greece, Norway and Slovakia, the agency added.

The album’s lead track, “Lullaby,” a rhythmical urban deep house track about the sweet feeling of love, has also swept local music charts, including Mnet Music, Bugs and Soribada, upon its release Monday evening. 


Marking the group’s third full-length album, the 16-track album contains solo tracks by every member of the group, with lyrics and music by all the band members.

GOT7 recently wrapped up its “2018 Eyes on You” world tour, which brought it to 17 cities across Asia, Europe, North America and South America.

