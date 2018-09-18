Michelin to announce latest stars of Seoul next month

LIFE&STYLE

The third edition of Michelin Guide Seoul will be released on Oct 18.Michelin Guide Seoul 2019 will be revealed at an award ceremony at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas, in southern Seoul.This year’s ceremony will be held under the theme of “Journey to Passion,” paying homage to passionate chefs and food connoisseurs.Since its launch in 2017, the Seoul guide has had two three-starred restaurants and four two-starred restaurants. A total of 18 restaurants have earned one-starred status.The Bib Gourmand list is likely to be released a week prior to the release of the Michelin Guide. The list introduces restaurants that offer exceptionally good food at moderate prices. The maximum price of food listed in Bib Gourmand Seoul was 35,000 won ($31) last year, and 48 local restaurants were selected.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)