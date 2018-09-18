[Breaking] First Moon-Kim meeting to take place between 3:30 to 5 p.m.

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in’s first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his trip to Pyongyang is to begin at 3:30 p.m. and last for about 1 1/2 hours, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.In the meantime, first lady Kim Jung-sook and businessmen accompanying Moon will meet with North Korean officials, Moon’s chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan told reporters.Moon arrived at Pyongyang at 10 a.m. for his third meeting with Kim. After being greeted by Kim’s top aides, ceremonial guards and crowds, the two leaders drove through downtown Pyongyang together in an open car parade, Yoon said, before arriving at the Paekhwawon State Guesthouse.