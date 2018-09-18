Moon aims to revive stalled US-NK denuclearization talks

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in. Yonhap

President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday his trip to North Korea will have “significant meaning” as long as it leads to the resumption of stalled denuclearization talks between North Korea and the US.Moon, who flew to Pyongyang for his third meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, said his goal was not to sign a new agreement with Kim, but to establish “permanent peace” on the Korean Peninsula.“We are witnessing a transition from everyday fear of war to institutionalization of peace,” Moon was quoted as saying by his chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan. “It is important for the two Koreas to meet as frequently as possible. … We need to see each other whenever necessary.”Yoon said Moon and Kim would have a “heart-to-heart” discussion over a wide range of issues, including the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and easing of cross-border tensions.Instead of dealing with each issue sequentially, the agenda items will be brought up for a broad discussion, Yoon added.Regarding inter-Korean economic projects, Yoon said the summit is unlikely to expand the scope of the cooperation given international sanctions placed on North Korea. Moon has laid out bold economic initiatives involving North Korea, but the plans have been stalled due to the sanctions.“Instead of coming up with specific and substantive agreement, we will discuss what we can do under the given situation,” Yoon said.(jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)