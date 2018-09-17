Huawei leads 5G standards with consistent R&D investment

BUSINESS

Huawei R&D Center in Shanghai (Huawei)

To prepare for the upcoming commercialization of the fifth-generation network early next year, Huawei has been making sizable investments in research and development for 5G technologies, with the amount reaching some $13.2 billion last year alone, according to the company.That investment by the Shenzhen-headquartered network equipment and solutions provider equaled 14.9 percent of its annual sales.“For the next 10 years, the company will continue expanding investments -- more than $10 billion each year -- in new technological innovation,” said rotating CEO Ken Hu at the Huawei Analyst Summit in April.In July, Huawei announced a $5 billion increase in its R&D budget for this year, with 20 to 30 percent of the increase said to be allocated for basic science research.For 5G technologies in particular, the Chinese firm spent around 680 billion won from 2009 through 2017.Such R&D efforts led the company to its current position as the world’s biggest 5G patent holder, with 1,481 patents in the field of 5G New Radio, according to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute.Across all sectors, Huawei issued 112,849 patents and registered 74,307 patents as of last year.For the past decade, the company’s total R&D investments reached 66.25 trillion won, according to Huawei.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)