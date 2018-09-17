LIG Nex1 partners with KBR to upgrade military systems

IFF technology is designed to minimize the chances of “friendly fire” incidents, in which military forces misidentify a target and attack their own troops or those of an ally in the belief that they are firing on an enemy.
|LIG Nex1 CEO Kim Ji-chan (fifth from left) and Rob Hawkets (fourth from left), vice president of KBR Government Services Asia Pacific, pose at a signing ceremony during the industry exhibition DX-Korea 2018 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday. (LIG Nex1)
IFF Mode 5 is the latest standard for the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and AIMS certification is necessary to use IFF Mode 5. Currently, LIG Nex1’s arms, including the shoulder-launched surface-to-air missile KP-SAM Shin-Gung, feature IFF Mode 4. LIG Nex1 has been working to upgrade its IFF equipment since 2016.
The US Department of Defense has issued AIMS authentication for air traffic control radar beacon systems and IFF systems.
By Son Ji-hyoung
(consnow@heraldcorp.com)