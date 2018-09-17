Hwaseong city councilman accused of assaulting woman

According to Bundang Police Station, the Hwaseong city councilman, who belongs to the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, has been booked without physical detention on a charge of assault.
|(Yonhap)
He is accused of striking the woman multiple times around 9:30 p.m. on Monday inside his car at a parking lot in Pangyo-dong, Gyeonggi Province.
The woman had been an acquaintance with the councilman for years and is now a company CEO, according to authorities. Police said they received a call from the victim, who said she had been assaulted by the city council member inside his car.
Police said the investigation is still in the early stages, declining to provide further details.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)