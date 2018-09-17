Court awards state compensation over police massacre of civilians during Korean War

NATIONAL

The Seoul Central District Court has awarded compensation to the bereaved family of a victim of a 1950 mass killing by police of civilians suspected of helping North Korean troops during the Korean War, officials said Monday.



The court ordered the state to pay 100 million won ($89,046) in compensation to the family of the victim, identified only by the surname Yang, saying police killed the victim for no legitimate reason and without due legal procedures.







Bodies of some 400 Korean civilians lie in and around trenches in Daejeon`s prison yard during the Korean War in Sept. 1950. (AP)

Yang, who worked at an elementary school in the southwestern town of Boseong at the time, was first accused of being a pro-North Korean sympathizer after he rang a school bell in July 1950 to call another school worker.Police accused him of ringing the bell as a signal telling North Korean "partisan" guerilla forces hiding in the town to run away. Yang was later released, and the town was taken over by the North. In December 1950, South Korean forces recaptured the town and police executed Yang and other people on suspicion of being pro-North Korean sympathizers.So far, only 35 victims have been identified and Yang is one of them."It is sufficiently recognizable from records that the deceased is a victim (of the mass killing)", the court said. "As police killed the deceased without legitimate reasons or due procedures ... the state should compensate the bereaved family." (Yonhap)