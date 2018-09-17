BTS cancels collaboration with Yasushi Akimoto

ENTERTAINMENT

(Online fan page)

Kpop sensation BTS confirmed that it has canceled the release of a new single, made in collaboration with Japanese producer Yasushi Akimoto.On Sunday, BTS’ agency, Big Hit Entertainment, said on its official fan page, “The track list for the new Japanese (album) planned for November will be changed due to production problems. Instead of the new track, ‘Bird,’ a remixed version of ‘Idol’ will be included. Sorry for the inconvenience.”“Bird” was set to feature lyrics written by Akimoto, the well-known Japanese producer behind the Japanese girl group AKB48. However, as Akimoto has been caught up in a number of scandals, BTS fans spoke out against the collaboration.BTS’ official fan page was flooded with posts warning Big Hit Entertainment about the potential impact on BTS of any collaboration with the Japanese producer.After the fans voiced their concerns, the agency said Saturday that it would hold internal discussions.Big Hit Entertainment reorganized BTS’ upcoming Japanese album with a new track list. The album will now feature Japanese versions of “Fake Love,” “Airplane Pt. 2,” “Fake Love (Remix)” and a remixed version of “Idol.”By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)