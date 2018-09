NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Monday’s weather will be cool in the morning and again at night, but daytime temperatures will range from 24 to 28 degrees Celsius nationwide, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.Clear skies will be seen throughout the country except for Jeju Island, where more than 120 millimeters of rain are expected to fall through Tuesday. The autumn rain will resume Thursday in most parts of the country.The daytime high will record 28 C in Seoul, 26 C in Incheon, 27 C in Suwon, 26 C in Gangneung, 27 C in Daejeon, 27 C in Gwangju, 28 C in Daegu and 27 C in Busan.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)