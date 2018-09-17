Gen. Abrams nominated to lead US Forces Korea

NATIONAL

Gen. Robert B. Abrams, commander of the US Army Forces Command, has been tapped to lead the US Forces Korea, a military source in Seoul confirmed Monday.



Abrams is set to undergo a confirmation hearing at the US Senate Armed Services Committee on Sept. 25, the committee's website showed.



"Gen. Abrams has been nominated as the new USFK chief and is poised to go through the Senate hearing," the source told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.







(Yonhap)

If his nomination is approved, he will succeed Gen. Vincent Brooks, who has led the USFK, the UN Command and the South Korea-US Combined Forces Korea, all headquartered in South Korea, since April 2016.Abrams earned his commission from the US Military Academy in 1982. He has commanded various units in combat operations, including in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.He holds a bachelor of science from the US Military Academy, a master of science from Central Michigan University and a master of strategic studies from the US Army War College. (Yonhap)