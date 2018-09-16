Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Highway congestion due to pre-Chuseok grave mowing

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Sept 16, 2018 - 18:31
  • Updated : Sept 16, 2018 - 18:31
Weekend highway congestion escalated a week ahead of the Chuseok holidays.

At various sections on the Korean highway on Sunday, cars traveled at speeds below 40 kilometers per hour at around 4 p.m. across a 330-kilometer section.

The Korea Expressway Corp. said the phenomenon was due to people tending to their ancestral graves prior to the Chuseok holidays, which start next Saturday.


(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


On the day, an estimated 4.2 million cars traveled on highways across the country, exceeding the average weekend traffic by about 200,000.

Some 450,000 cars headed out of Seoul to the provinces, with 490,000 cars coming up to the capital city.

The traffic up to Seoul began from 10 a.m. and was anticipated to hit its peak at 5 p.m. and subside around 9 p.m.

Many Koreans eagerly await the five days of vacation from Saturday to Sept. 26, with a nationwide additional makeshift holiday scheduled for that Wednesday to make up for one of the three days of Chuseok falling on a Sunday.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114