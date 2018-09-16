Coex Aquarium offers discount for foreigners during Chuseok Holidays

LIFE&STYLE

In commemoration of Chuseok, one of Korea’s biggest holidays of the year, Coex Aquarium is offering a special discount to foreign residents here.From Sept. 21-26, foreign visitors at the venue with a coupon will get 20 percent off admission. Up to four people per coupon can get the discount, and a passport or foreigner registration card must be provided upon purchase of the ticket.A photograph, printout or screenshot of the coupon is acceptable.The image for the coupon can be found at http://www.coexaqua.com/n_news/mt_n_news_view.asp?categoryid=notice&page=1&idx=27435.The first 500 children with the coupon will get a necklace made with a real shark tooth.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)