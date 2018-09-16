Go to Mobile Version

Coex Aquarium offers discount for foreigners during Chuseok Holidays

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Sept 16, 2018 - 18:43
  • Updated : Sept 16, 2018 - 18:43
In commemoration of Chuseok, one of Korea’s biggest holidays of the year, Coex Aquarium is offering a special discount to foreign residents here.

From Sept. 21-26, foreign visitors at the venue with a coupon will get 20 percent off admission. Up to four people per coupon can get the discount, and a passport or foreigner registration card must be provided upon purchase of the ticket.



A photograph, printout or screenshot of the coupon is acceptable.

The image for the coupon can be found at http://www.coexaqua.com/n_news/mt_n_news_view.asp?categoryid=notice&page=1&idx=27435.

The first 500 children with the coupon will get a necklace made with a real shark tooth.

(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)


