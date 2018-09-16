Seoul invites foreign reporters, social media influencers to introduce touristic charms

The city government said it has planned a five-day program beginning Monday to offer foreign guests the chance to experience diverse attractions of the city and show its city development policy.
|This photo shows part of the transformed flyover Seoullo 7017, which is open year-round and free for pedestrians. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
The group of 12 reporters and 10 social media influencers are to follow a tour program to help them experience and learn about Korea’s traditional food and K-pop to deliver the charm of the city via news contents and photos, the city said.
The tour program also includes visiting areas such as Seoullo 7017 and Oil Tank Culture Park to show the city’s urban regeneration policies, which the city said has been the background to their winning the 2018 Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize this year.
The Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize is a biennial international award that honors contributions to “the creation of livable, vibrant and sustainable urban communities around the world.” It praised Seoul’s regeneration efforts amid the country’s relentless pursuit for development.
The tour program was planned to reflect the interests of the guests. They will be able to share their opinions with Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in a conference and also conduct interviews with technology experts and officials in the K-pop industry.
The 12 reporters were invited from nine media outlets from seven countries. They include CBS from the United States, China Daily, RTV of the Philippines and Antara News from Indonesia. The 10 social media influencers come from nine countries, including the US, England, France, Singapore and Thailand.
“We will provide opportunities for the Seoul tour participants to experience the various charming spots of the city,” Yoo Yeon-sik, an official from the city government said.
“From the social media contents that the participants produce, we will be able to advertise Seoul to a wider audience across the world. We wish to attract more tourists as well.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)