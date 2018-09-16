Go to Mobile Version

No meeting set between N. Korea, US at UN session: report

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 16, 2018 - 11:07
  • Updated : Sept 16, 2018 - 11:07

The United States has no plan yet for any talks with North Korea in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session late this month, a State Department official was quoted as saying Sunday.

The official told Radio Free Asia, a Washington-based news service, that there's no related schedule "for now."


(AP)

The official was responding to a question about the possibility of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting Kim Yong-chol, a top North Korean communist party official, during the UN gathering.

Kim is expected to lead Pyongyang's delegation to the event.

Pompeo and Kim are key players in the Pyongyang-Washington engagement before and after the Singapore summit between President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong-un on June 12.

Keen attention is being paid to when the two sides will resume denuclearization talks amid slower-than-expected progress in the follow-up to the summit deal.

A breakthrough may come from the inter-Korean summit talks to be held in Pyongyang next week.

RFA earlier reported that a North Korean minister-level official is scheduled to address the UN session on Sept. 19. It cited the provisional list of speakers. (Yonhap)



