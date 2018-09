NATIONAL

A man is hit by a wave while attempting to recover salvageable materials in Manila Bay, Manila, Philippines, Saturday. (Yonhap)

MANILA (AFP) -- Two women were killed Saturday in a landslide set off by Super Typhoon Mangkhut, Philippine police said, the first reported deaths in the massive storm.Officers in the city of Baguio recovered the women‘s bodies from the soil and rubble after a hillside collapsed from the typhoon’s heavy rains, said police Superintendent Pilita Tacio.