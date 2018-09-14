[Herald Design Forum 2018] How a Korean firm transformed brand identity of Alipay

LIFE&STYLE

Shin Myoung-sup, co-founder and co-director of Plus X speaks at the premium talk session of the 2018 Herald Design Forum on Friday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Despite its massive success, China’s online payment platform Alipay had one major concern: how to differentiate its brand and identity from that of its competitors. And the Chinese company looked for the solution from a Korean branding company famous for transforming the brand identity of BTS, a South Korean boyband enjoying global success.Speaking at the premium talk session, on the sidelines of the Herald Design Forum 2018, Shin Myoung-sup, co-founder and co-director of brand experience marketing and design agency Plus X, said that his company has set “Innovation Today” as Alipay’s fundamental value to highlight its corporate philosophy as a warm tech company for all.“Alipay provides a massive range of services, but had problems with differentiating its brand identity from others. It wanted to look younger than its competitors like WeChat,” he said.Developing icons to illustrate the characteristics of different services was intended to make the platform accessible regardless of age, language and nationality.“Creating the image of the company that provide services to all so that many are able to equally pursue improving their lives was crucial while differentiating its brand identity from others,” he said.Establishing white and blue as the main colors, the company used yellow as a highlight. The color scheme was applied to all visual work related to the company, including ads, app design and staff stationery.Sharing his experiences working with other IT companies in China, Shin said he was deeply touched by their corporate philosophy of equality.“I was personally amazed by how they, each organization, work systematically together to realize (their goal) of providing equal IT services to all, something that goes beyond a corporate role of making profit.”Established in 2010, Plus X is well known for its brand marketing for BTS, Hyundai Card the Red Package, YG Entertainment and 11st, a major online shopping platform, among many others.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)