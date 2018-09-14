[Herald Design Premium Talk 2018] Empowering youth a mission for PNT: Princess Dana

|Princess Dana Firas of Jordan (center), who also serves as president of Petra National Trust (PNT) and Dima Tabbarah, a manager of PNT, speaks during Herald Design Premium Talk 2018 in Seoul on Friday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
“To incorporate cultural heritage into education, our goal is to empower and inspire the young generation to appreciate heritage site preservation and support research and projects, in a place where the community went through regional conflicts like civil wars and issues with refugees,” Dana said.
She added that the PNT’s youth education programs allow young people to learn about the diverse history of the many peoples who have made Petra their home.
According to PNT, the ancient Nabataean city of Petra in southern Jordan is threatened by erosion, seismic damage, pollution, environmental degradation, and pressures from international tourism.
The World Monument Fund has regularly listed Petra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as one of the 100 most endangered sites in the world. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature estimates that 50 percent of the animal species in Petra are threatened.
“We also work with national and international organizations and governments for effective policies and management practices. Increasing awareness of the threats facing Petra and working to enhance visitor enjoyment in Petra is another mission,” she said.
Another pillar of the PNT’s major projects is restoration.
Supporting Petra means supporting the many restoration efforts necessary to ensure that vital historical and archeological artifacts remain intact for visitors and researchers, said Dima Tabbarah, a manager of PNT.
“We need to put collective effort to revitalize the soul of cultural heritage. To celebrate art, culture, sculptures and to really appreciate the value that would remain for future generations,” Dana said.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)