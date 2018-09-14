Go to Mobile Version

Korean military keeps monitoring China's installation of buoys: ministry

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 14, 2018 - 17:26
  • Updated : Sept 14, 2018 - 17:26

South Korea's military will keep monitoring China's installation of buoys in the two countries' overlapping exclusive economic zones in the Yellow Sea, Seoul's defense ministry said Friday.

The ministry made the remarks amid a news report that Beijing has installed buoys in the open seas -- a possible move to gain an advantage in maritime demarcation negotiations with Seoul. Some even raised suspicion that the buoys could be being placed for military purposes, such as tracking submarines.


(Yonhap)

"Our military will continue monitoring activities," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Seoul and Beijing have conducted a series of talks on the maritime demarcation.

Seoul has reportedly demanded that the EEZ be demarcated by drawing a median line. However, Beijing has argued that the coasts and the population along them must be taken into account to conduct a proportional EEZ demarcation.

The EEZ is a sea zone over which a country has special rights regarding the exploration and use of marine resources. It stretches out to 200 nautical miles from the coastline. (Yonhap)



