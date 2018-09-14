Go to Mobile Version

Tyra Banks, BTS ‘smize’ for cameras backstage at ‘America’s Got Talent’

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Sept 14, 2018 - 15:10
  • Updated : Sept 14, 2018 - 15:10
American supermodel Tyra Banks unleashed her “inner Army” as she shared Thursday a photo with the K-pop megastar group BTS on social media following the group’s appearance on “America’s Got Talent.”

Along with the photo, the host of the show did not hesitate to express her love for the group. She described BTS as being “already legends, smizing masters, fierce and fine fellas, wig snatchers, enormously talented, genuinely kind, sexy and the biggest boy band on the planet.” 


Tyra Banks and BTS on “America’s Got Talent.” (Tyra Banks’ Instagram)

The group appeared on “America’s Got Talent” on Wednesday following an announcement by Banks a week earlier.

On the show, BTS stunned the crowd with a show-stopping performance of its new album’s lead track “Idol.” Many members of Army -- the group’s fan club -- sang along while screaming fan chants.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)



