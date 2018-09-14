BTS' management agency plans global auditions to recruit new talents

ENTERTAINMENT

The agency for K-pop superstars BTS said Friday it will conduct international auditions to recruit new talents in six major cities.



The auditions will be held in Los Angeles and Vancouver on Oct. 6, in Atlanta and Toronto on Oct. 13, in New York on Oct. 20 and Hong Kong on Nov. 4, according to Big Hit Entertainment.







This poster for Big Hit Entertainment`s global audition program is provided by the company. (Yonhap)